N.Korea Not Supplying Ammo to Russia, Pyongyang Needs Arsenals Itself - Russian Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2023) North Korea is not supplying ammunition to Russia, as Pyongyang is actually in a pre-war situation, and it needs arsenals itself, Russian Ambassador Alexander Matsegora said in an interview with Sputnik.

"In such a difficult, actually pre-war situation, the accumulated arsenals (God forbid, of course!) are about to be needed here. What shell supply anywhere else can we talk about?" Matsegora said, commenting on claims in the Western media about alleged ammunition supplies to Russia in light of the Ukrainian conflict.