UrduPoint.com

N.Korea Not Supplying Ammo To Russia, Pyongyang Needs Arsenals Itself - Russian Ambassador

Umer Jamshaid Published May 25, 2023 | 06:43 PM

N.Korea Not Supplying Ammo to Russia, Pyongyang Needs Arsenals Itself - Russian Ambassador

North Korea is not supplying ammunition to Russia, as Pyongyang is actually in a pre-war situation, and it needs arsenals itself, Russian Ambassador Alexander Matsegora said in an interview with Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2023) North Korea is not supplying ammunition to Russia, as Pyongyang is actually in a pre-war situation, and it needs arsenals itself, Russian Ambassador Alexander Matsegora said in an interview with Sputnik.

"In such a difficult, actually pre-war situation, the accumulated arsenals (God forbid, of course!) are about to be needed here. What shell supply anywhere else can we talk about?" Matsegora said, commenting on claims in the Western media about alleged ammunition supplies to Russia in light of the Ukrainian conflict.

Related Topics

Russia Pyongyang North Korea God Media

Recent Stories

UAE-India partnership a driver for economic growth ..

UAE-India partnership a driver for economic growth: Al Marri

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan's total foreign reserves reach at $ 9.73 ..

Pakistan's total foreign reserves reach at $ 9.73 billion

17 minutes ago
 Four Pak players to feature in World Taekwondo C's ..

Four Pak players to feature in World Taekwondo C'ships

15 minutes ago
 ADEC, PRO Events sign MoU to explore events, e-gam ..

ADEC, PRO Events sign MoU to explore events, e-gaming and sport opportunities

31 minutes ago
 MoHAP marks &#039;World Salt Awareness Week&#039; ..

MoHAP marks &#039;World Salt Awareness Week&#039; with nation-wide awareness cam ..

31 minutes ago
 Emirates Foundation, Special Olympics UAE announce ..

Emirates Foundation, Special Olympics UAE announce year-round partnership

32 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.