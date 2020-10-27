UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

No Evidence Exists To Prove COVID-19 Became More Transmissible, Deadly - WHO Official

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 12:10 AM

No Evidence Exists to Prove COVID-19 Became More Transmissible, Deadly - WHO Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2020) There is no evidence of the increased transmissibility or mortality of the coronavirus disease, Mike Ryan, the executive director of the WHO's Health Emergencies Programme, said on Monday.

"There's no evidence that the virus has become more transmissible or more deadly," Ryan said at a virtual press briefing.

The official also said that the resurgence of cases across Europe could be explained by more robust case identification, as well as the fact that people tend to spend more time indoors in the fall. At the same time, Ryan said that the WHO's special working group was tracking changes in the virus.

Maria van Kerkhove, the World Health Organization's technical lead for COVID-19, in turn, said that although the word "mutations" sounds scary, such changes in the virus are natural and normal.

"Not all mutations will result in a change in the way that the virus behaves. It is important that we are on top of this. And, very importantly, [we need to check] if any of these mutations change our ability to diagnose through the tests ... And the virus is very stable in that sense," the expert said.

Van Kerkhove added that the diagnostics, the therapeutics and the vaccines that are being developed right now "are still on track" and the mutations of COVID-19 are "normal."

Related Topics

World Europe Same Van Lead All Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

World Government Summit, UN share visions for pros ..

59 minutes ago

Muslim Council of Elders condemns practices of bla ..

60 minutes ago

&#039;The Football Centre&#039; launched in Dubai ..

2 hours ago

&#039;Live Our Heritage Festival&#039; returns to ..

3 hours ago

UAE is presenting message of peace to world, to wo ..

3 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Development Fund supports Sudan with US$ ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.