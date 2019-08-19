UrduPoint.com
No Injuries Reported After Explosion In Northern Ireland - Police

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 19th August 2019 | 04:49 PM

An explosion occurred in the village of Newtownbutler in Northern Ireland, but no injuries were reported, the local police said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2019) An explosion occurred in the village of Newtownbutler in Northern Ireland, but no injuries were reported, the local police said Monday.

"At around 10.35am this morning Police officers at the scene have reported an explosion in the area of the Cavan Road at its junction with the Wattlebridge Road.

There are no reports of any injuries and officers are investigating the cause of the explosion," Deputy Chief Constable Stephen Martin said as quoted in a police statement.

According to Martin, the initial report suggested that a suspicious device had been left on the Wattlebridge Road but "the explosion occurred on the main A3 Cavan Road."

Martin added that he believed the incident was set up to lure police and counterterrorism officers into the area to kill them.

