No Military Info on N. Korea's Missile Launches Exchanged Between Tokyo, Seoul - Reports

South Korea and Japan did not exchange any military information on Pyongyang's recent launch of short-range missiles, media reported on Friday, citing military sources

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2019) South Korea and Japan did not exchange any military information on Pyongyang's recent launch of short-range missiles, media reported on Friday, citing military sources.

On Thursday, the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff said that North Korea had fired two short-range missiles from the Phyongannamdo province's city of Sunchon to a range of around 229 miles and an altitude reaching around 90 kilometers. North Korea's academy of Defense Science has confirmed the successful test of super-large multiple rocket launchers earlier in the day.

"Japan did not ask us to share intelligence with regard to the latest firings.

South Korea, together with the U.S., is able to detect such movements faster [than Japan] thanks to geographical features and other circumstances," the Yonhap news agency quoted the source as saying.

The two countries previously exchanged information as a part of the General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA), however, in late August, Seoul announced its decision to withdraw from the pact, which was signed in 2016, amid a series of nuclear and missile tests by North Korea.

Information will continue to be shared if required until GSOMIA's expiration on November 22, according to the South Korean Defense Ministry as cited by the news agency.

