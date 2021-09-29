UrduPoint.com

No Progress Reached On Possible Dushanbe Talks Of Taliban, Resistance Forces - Source

No progress has been achieved so far on implementing the initiative to hold negotiations between the Taliban (banned as a terrorist organization in Russia) and Afghanistan's resistance forces in the Tajik capital, a diplomatic source in Dushanbe told Sputnik on Wednesday

In mid-September, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the negotiations could take place in Dushanbe in the near future. Tajik President Emomali Rahmon supported the idea.

"There is still no progress regarding negotiations between Afghanistan's resistance forces and the Taliban that could be held in Tajikistan," the source said.

