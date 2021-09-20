UrduPoint.com

No Putin-Zelenskyy Meeting Planned Yet - Russian Deputy Foreign Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 20th September 2021 | 01:17 PM

No Putin-Zelenskyy Meeting Planned Yet - Russian Deputy Foreign Minister

No meeting between Presidents Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskyy is planned at this stage, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko told Sputnik on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2021) No meeting between Presidents Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskyy is planned at this stage, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko told Sputnik on Monday.

"There are no such plans yet," Rudenko said.

The Ukrainian president's spokesman said earlier this fall that Zelenskyy was ready to meet with Putin but only if the issue of territories that Kiev considers occupied was raised at the negotiations. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov emphasized that Crimea cannot be discussed at the potential summit.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin Kiev

Recent Stories

PM Imran Khan to address 76th UNGA session via vid ..

PM Imran Khan to address 76th UNGA session via video-link on Sep 24

1 minute ago
 United Russia Ahead With 49.66% in Parliamentary V ..

United Russia Ahead With 49.66% in Parliamentary Vote as 90% Ballots Counted - C ..

1 minute ago
 European stock dive at open after Asia selloff

European stock dive at open after Asia selloff

3 minutes ago
 Two suspects held during search operation

Two suspects held during search operation

3 minutes ago
 Two teenage girls electrocuted

Two teenage girls electrocuted

3 minutes ago
 Death Toll From University Shooting in Russia's Pe ..

Death Toll From University Shooting in Russia's Perm Reaches Eight - Investigato ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.