No Putin-Zelenskyy Meeting Planned Yet - Russian Deputy Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2021) No meeting between Presidents Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskyy is planned at this stage, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko told Sputnik on Monday.

"There are no such plans yet," Rudenko said.

The Ukrainian president's spokesman said earlier this fall that Zelenskyy was ready to meet with Putin but only if the issue of territories that Kiev considers occupied was raised at the negotiations. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov emphasized that Crimea cannot be discussed at the potential summit.