UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

No Russians On List Of 152 Persons Killed In Beirut Port Blast - Lebanese Health Ministry

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sat 08th August 2020 | 12:10 AM

No Russians on List of 152 Persons Killed in Beirut Port Blast - Lebanese Health Ministry

There are no Russian citizens on the list of those killed in the explosion in Beirut port, which was published on Friday evening by the Lebanese Health Ministry

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2020) There are no Russian citizens on the list of those killed in the explosion in Beirut port, which was published on Friday evening by the Lebanese Health Ministry.

The list includes 152 people, the overwhelming majority of them are Lebanese and Syrians, there are also several citizens of Bangladesh, Pakistan, Australia and Egypt.

There are no Russians on this list, but the nationality and identity of the 17 victims has not yet been identified.

The ministry previously reported 154 victims of the devastating explosion, which occurred in the port of Beirut on Tuesday evening.

Related Topics

Pakistan Australia Bangladesh Russia Egypt Beirut

Recent Stories

President of World Council of Muslim Communities m ..

1 hour ago

Indian plane from Dubai crash-lands at Calicut air ..

2 hours ago

Kuwait reports 682 new COVID-19 cases

3 hours ago

International community needs to step up, help Leb ..

3 hours ago

Commissioner for trees plantation in Galyat, Abbot ..

5 minutes ago

Air India Passenger Plane Rolls Off Runway in Stat ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.