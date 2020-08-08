No Russians on List of 152 Persons Killed in Beirut Port Blast - Lebanese Health Ministry

There are no Russian citizens on the list of those killed in the explosion in Beirut port, which was published on Friday evening by the Lebanese Health Ministry

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2020) There are no Russian citizens on the list of those killed in the explosion in Beirut port, which was published on Friday evening by the Lebanese Health Ministry.

The list includes 152 people, the overwhelming majority of them are Lebanese and Syrians, there are also several citizens of Bangladesh, Pakistan, Australia and Egypt.

There are no Russians on this list, but the nationality and identity of the 17 victims has not yet been identified.

The ministry previously reported 154 victims of the devastating explosion, which occurred in the port of Beirut on Tuesday evening.