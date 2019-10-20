Nobody Interested in Additional Brexit Delay - French Presidential Administration

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2019) The French presidential administration said on Saturday that nobody was interested in the additional delay of the UK withdrawal from the European Union, following the relevant decision of the UK parliament.

In a crucial Saturday vote, the UK House of Commons passed the so-called Letwin Amendment to the Brexit plan proposed by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, which stipulates that the approval for the Brexit deal be withheld until the legislation to enact it is ratified. The vote results automatically trigger the Benn Act, passed by the parliament last month, which requires the government to request a delay to Brexit if the lawmakers do not approve the plan by October 19.

"Nobody is interested in the additional delay. The agreement was discussed, now the UK parliament must either support, or oppose it. The essential voting is needed," the administration's statement said, as quoted by the France Info media outlet.

Johnson responded to the Saturday's voting by saying that he would not request the Brexit delay and reaffirmed commitment to get Brexit done on October 31, as scheduled. However, in the evening a source in the EU told Sputnik that Johnson told European Council President Donald Tusk that he would request the Brexit delay later on Saturday.