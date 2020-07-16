UrduPoint.com
Nord Stream 2 Gas Pipeline Project Will Be Completed Despite US Wailing - Medvedev

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 10:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2020) Russia's Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said on Thursday that the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project would be completed, despite "wailing of US friends."

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday that the State Department had published recommendations under the law on countering Russia through sanctions, including the Nord Stream 2 and the second string of the TurkStream in the document, putting investments and other actions related to Russian gas export pipelines under risk of US sanctions.

"The gas project, of course, will be completed. There has never been a situation in the history of mankind where a profitable business, in which different countries have invested billions, would not have been completed. It will be so now, despite the wailing of our US friends," Medvedev wrote on VK social network.

Medvedev called the justification of US sanctions against Nord Stream 2 by US business interests "rusticity and impudence.

"In the past, a plausible pretext was sought to justify illegal international sanctions: protection of human rights or aggressive behavior of a country or an individual. In the Nord Stream 2 case everything is straightforward: the project is a direct threat to US business, it contradicts our interests. We want to supply our expensive LNG to Europe, and the project is spoiling us. Of course, we do not want competition, because this is OUR business. And that's all. That's the position of the State Department, and it does not care about European partners, solidarity in the crisis and so on. This rusticity and impudence takes aback, but apparently the situation is so bad that any imitation of activity is needed. And the elections are around the corner. It's sad," Medvedev said.

