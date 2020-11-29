UrduPoint.com
North Korea Enhances Control Measures At Borders Due To COVID-19 - State Media

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 29th November 2020 | 10:40 AM

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2020) North Korea, which officially remains coronavirus-free, has enforced stricter control measures at state borders to keep COVID-19 out of the country, the Korean Central news Agency (KCNA) reported on Sunday.

According to the KCNA, restrictions have been imposed also in the Military Demarcation Line between North Korea and South Korea, while citizens have been asked to follow an established system of rules and report emergency situations.

The state media added that a control system has been established at the maritime borders as well, and marine debris is being collected and destroyed.

The North Korean authorities continue to raise awareness about COVID-19 among the citizens, the KCNA reported.

North Korea's borders are sealed not only for people but also for goods as Pyongyang rejects all foreign items. South Korean media has reported in early November that a North Korean official was executed for importing goods despite related COVID-19 restrictions.

