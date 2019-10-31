North Korea Fired 2 Short-Range Missiles to Around 229 Miles - South Korean Military

(@imziishan)

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2019) North Korea has fired two short-range missiles from Phyongannamdo province's city of Sunchon to a range of around 370 kilometers (229 miles) and a height reaching around 90 kilometers, the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff said on Thursday.

The South Korean military announced earlier in the day that Pyongyang had fired two projectiles toward the Sea of Japan.

"It has been revealed that this time the maximum range ... made around 370 kilometers, while height made around 90 kilometers. US and South Korean reconnaissance units are conducting a thorough investigation into additional data," the Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the Japanese Defense Ministry assesses the range at 350-400 kilometers and the height at 100 kilometers.