North Korea Ready For Summit With South On Condition Of Mutual Respect

Muhammad Irfan 11 hours ago Sat 25th September 2021 | 09:59 PM

Pyongyang is ready to declare the end of the war with Seoul, bring back the Inter-Korean Liaison Office and hold a leaders' summit provided that bilateral relations are marked by respect and fairness, Kim Yo Jong, the deputy department director of the Workers' Party of Korea Central Committee and the North Korean leader's sister, said on Saturday

Responding to South Korean President Moon Jae-in's proposal to declare the end of the war between Seoul and Pyongyang, the North Korean official said that the two should respect each other and drop "prejudiced viewpoint, inveterate hostile policy and unequal double standards" in the first place.

"I think that only when impartiality and the attitude of respecting each other are maintained, can there be smooth understanding between the north and the south and, furthermore, can several issues for improving the relations - the reestablishment of the north-south joint liaison office and the north-south summit, to say nothing of the timely declaration of the significant termination of the war," Kim said in a statement, as quoted by the state-run Korean Central News Agency.

Tensions on the Korean Peninsula have recently flared up again in light of North Korea carrying on with its missile program. On September 15, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported, citing the country's Joint Chiefs of Staff, that the northern neighbor had launched two short-range ballistic missiles toward the Sea of Japan.

The same day, Seoul successfully tested its new homegrown submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM). Moon, who was present during the test, said that the SLBM would serve as a deterrence against North Korea's provocations.

