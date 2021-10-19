(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2021) The short-range ballistic missile that North Korea tested on Tuesday flew 430-450 kilometers (267-279 miles), reaching a maximum height of 60 kilometers, the Yonhap news agency reported, citing the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff.

According to the South Korean military, North Korea tested a submarine-launched ballistic missile.