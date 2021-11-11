UrduPoint.com

North Macedonia Government Faces No Confidence Vote

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 11 minutes ago Thu 11th November 2021 | 03:59 PM

North Macedonia government faces no confidence vote

North Macedonia's lawmakers are to vote Thursday on a no confidence motion filed by the opposition against Prime Minister Zoran Zaev's government, which has been weakened by poor results in municipal elections

Skopje, Republic of North Macedonia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :North Macedonia's lawmakers are to vote Thursday on a no confidence motion filed by the opposition against Prime Minister Zoran Zaev's government, which has been weakened by poor results in municipal elections.

If Zaev loses the vote, which is uncertain, the Balkan nation's centre-right opposition said they would try to form a new government before heading to an early election.

Both Zaev's ruling coalition and the opposition claim to have a razor-thin parliamentary majority.

In late October, the prime minister pledged to resign, citing poor results of his Social Democrats (SDSM) in municipal elections.

The announcement came after months of sliding popularity as he struggled to keep the country's pandemic-hit economy on track amid stalled talks over possible accession to the European Union.

The move came as a surprise and his political allies have been asking him to reconsider.

Zaev then "indefinitely" postponed his resignation "to assure the political stability and European perspective" of the country, the SDSM said late Tuesday.

Meanwhile the opposition, led by the VMRO-DPMNE party, sought the no confidence vote saying it had secured 61 votes in the 120-seat for the move.

VMRO-DPMNE head Hristijan Mickoscki had vowed to try to form a new government.

"If this goal is not reached then early parliamentary elections is the only option," he said.

Zaev, elected prime minister in 2017, is best known for the tough deal he struck with Athens to add the geographical qualifier "North" to the country's official name to distinguish it from the Greek province of Macedonia.

The change enabled joining NATO and was a precondition for paving the way for the country's possible EU membership.

Skopje has since faced threats from Bulgaria to block the beginning of talks, with Sofia disputing the origin of the Macedonian language, calling it a Bulgarian dialect.

Related Topics

Election NATO Prime Minister Poor Vote European Union Sofia Athens Bulgaria Macedonia Turkish Lira October Democrats 2017 From Government Best Opposition

Recent Stories

S.Africa's last white president FW de Klerk dies: ..

S.Africa's last white president FW de Klerk dies: foundation

47 seconds ago
 COVID-19 claims nine people in Pakistan in last 24 ..

COVID-19 claims nine people in Pakistan in last 24 hours

23 minutes ago
 Visitors of Dostoevsky Exhibit in US Offered to De ..

Visitors of Dostoevsky Exhibit in US Offered to Decide if Writer Was 'Man of God ..

49 seconds ago
 Serbia Proposes to Participate in Amount of 15% in ..

Serbia Proposes to Participate in Amount of 15% in Construction of NPP in Hungar ..

51 seconds ago
 GCWUF convocation to be held on Nov 17

GCWUF convocation to be held on Nov 17

53 seconds ago
 Deforestation drives increasingly deadly heat in I ..

Deforestation drives increasingly deadly heat in Indonesia: study

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.