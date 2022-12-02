UrduPoint.com

North Macedonian Foreign Minister Says Concerned Over OSCE's Work, Budget Adoption In 2023

December 02, 2022

North Macedonian Foreign Minister Says Concerned Over OSCE's Work, Budget Adoption in 2023

North Macedonian Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani on Friday expressed concern that the lack of consensus among members of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) would prevent it from adopting its budget and implementing its agenda during the upcoming North Macedonian chairmanship in the organization in 2023

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2022) North Macedonian Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani on Friday expressed concern that the lack of consensus among members of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) would prevent it from adopting its budget and implementing its agenda during the upcoming North Macedonian chairmanship in the organization in 2023.

The 29th OSCE Ministerial Council took place in the Polish city of Lodz on December 1-2. Starting 2023, North Macedonia will assume the OSCE chairmanship, succeeding Poland in that role.

"Regretfully, at the moment I cannot welcome our new (OSCE) Troika member and I urge for a swift resolution of this critical issue. Resolving it means commitment among other things ... How can we talk about OSCE added value if you are not able to agree on a minimum budget for its normal functioning," Osmani said in a speech at the meeting.

According to Osmani, the lack of consensus among OSCE members could create obstacles for the North Macedonian chairmanship in the organization in 2023 in terms of achieving goals set by the country's government.

On Thursday, the foreign minister said at the meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart on the sidelines of the council that North Macedonia would ensure permanent presence and activity of OSCE in Ukraine during its chairmanship in 2023.

Earlier that day, Osmani held a meeting with US Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland, during which he said that the priority of Skopje's OSCE chairmanship in 2023 would be given to the Ukrainian crisis. Osmani noted that the conversation focused on cooperation between North Macedonia and the United States within the framework of NATO and the OSCE in the light of the current armed conflict. Osmani announced close coordination with the US, as well as other OSCE member states.

