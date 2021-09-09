UrduPoint.com

Northern Macedonia's Cabinet To Hold Urgent Meeting On Fire Outbreak In COVID-19 Hospital

Thu 09th September 2021



The government of Northern Macedonia will hold an emergency meeting on Thursday to discuss a fire outbreak in a hospital for coronavirus patients in the northwestern city of Tetovo, which claimed at least 14 lives

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2021) The government of Northern Macedonia will hold an emergency meeting on Thursday to discuss a fire outbreak in a hospital for coronavirus patients in the northwestern city of Tetovo, which claimed at least 14 lives.

The fire emerged in the medical facility on Wednesday evening, killing 14 out of 26 patients, who were in the building at the moment of the incident, Health Minister Venko Filipche wrote on Twitter, adding that the lives of the rest of the affected patients were not in danger and that they were undergoing medical treatment.

"The fire in the COVID center in Tetovo has been extinguished, doctors are fighting for the lives of the victims, and a detailed investigation is being conducted... An urgent and emergency meeting of the government on to the tragedy in Tetovo is scheduled to take place at 10 a.m. [08:00 GMT]," the government said.

Prosecutors and firefighters are still working at the site of the fire, according to the statement.

