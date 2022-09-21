Norway Condemns Military Attack on School in Myanmar - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2022) Norway's foreign ministry condemned on Wednesday the attack by Myanmar's military junta on a school in the northwestern Sagaing Region, which led to the death of 11 children.

"Norway strongly condemns Myanmar military attacks on a school in the Sagaing Region, killing at least 13 people, including 11 children," the ministry said on Twitter.

Armed conflict in the country cannot be an excuse for the attacks, the Norwegian ministry said.

"Schools must remain areas where children are protected and have a safe place to learn," it added.

Myanmar has been gripped by violence since the military seized power in a coup in February 2021, with about 2,300 civilians killed as a result of the suppression of dissent.

The school attack took place on September 16. The military claimed that the airstrike was targeting rebels hiding in the school.