UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Norway Recommends AstraZeneca's COVID Vaccine Only For People Under 65 - Health Authority

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 04th February 2021 | 03:48 PM

Norway Recommends AstraZeneca's COVID Vaccine Only for People Under 65 - Health Authority

The Norwegian Institute of Public Health (FHI) recommended a COVID-19 vaccine, developed by UK drugmaker AstraZeneca, only for people who are under 65 years old, FHI director Camilla Stoltenberg said on Thursday

MURMANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2021) The Norwegian Institute of Public Health (FHI) recommended a COVID-19 vaccine, developed by UK drugmaker AstraZeneca, only for people who are under 65 years old, FHI director Camilla Stoltenberg said on Thursday.

"The use of the AstraZeneca vaccine in Norway will only be recommended to residents under 65 years of age," Stoltenberg said, as quoted by the Norwegian NRK broadcaster.

According to the FHI director, regulators in Sweden, Germany and France made the same decision regarding the vaccine.

FHI specialist Sara Vatle said that there is uncertainly about the efficiency of the AstraZeneca vaccine for people above 65 years old.

Moreover, there is also a lack of data on its efficacy among those who are over age 55, Vatle added.

Norway now plans to receive fewer doses of AstraZeneca's vaccine than originally prearranged � 193,000 in February instead of 1.12 million. Meanwhile, Oslo decided to boost imports of Pfizer's vaccine. IFHI specialists also say that Norway may soon greenlight the use of COVID-19 vaccines developed by other manufacturers, including Johnson& Johnson.

Related Topics

France Norway Germany Oslo Same United Kingdom Sweden February May Million

Recent Stories

FBR makes jewelers bound to keep record of cash tr ..

3 minutes ago

This New Year, OPPO Service Day is with you

18 minutes ago

Economy on right direction under PM's leadership: ..

2 minutes ago

UAQ Ruler offers condolences on death of Saudi Pri ..

20 minutes ago

PESCO Bannu Circle recovers Rs.2.14 Million from d ..

2 minutes ago

Medical tests of Shehbaz Sharif conducted at INMOL ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.