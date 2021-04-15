UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Norway Takes More Time To Decide On Resuming Use Of AstraZeneca Vaccine

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 9 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 10:30 PM

Norway Takes More Time to Decide on Resuming Use of AstraZeneca Vaccine

Norway decided not to resume, but also not to cease altogether, the use of AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine despite the National Institute of Public Health recommending that the drug be abandoned due to side effects, Norwegian Health Minister Bent Hoeie said on Thursday

MURMANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2021) Norway decided not to resume, but also not to cease altogether, the use of AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine despite the National Institute of Public Health recommending that the drug be abandoned due to side effects, Norwegian Health Minister Bent Hoeie said on Thursday.

"The government believes that we do not have sufficient grounds to make a final decision. We must examine the consequences of the vaccine impact on health of the entire population if we have to live with [restrictive] measures longer than Europe," Hoeie said, as quoted by NRK broadcaster.

The minister cited health experts' recommendation to exclude the AstraZeneca vaccine from Norway's vaccination program due to rare but serious side effects.

The government is now setting up an expert group that will comprehensively assess the risks and submit a report with findings on May 10, Hoeie said.

Norway suspended the use of AstraZeneca's vaccine on March 11 due to multiple cases of post-inoculation blood clotting, as did most EU member states. Despite EU regulator certification of the vaccine's safety, Denmark chose not to resume its use.

Related Topics

Europe Norway Denmark March May From Government Blood Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Greek, Turkish ministers clash at press conference ..

5 minutes ago

Ex-UN Envoy Power Advances to Senate Consideration ..

5 minutes ago

Rangers, ANF foil smuggling bid of narcotics, arre ..

5 minutes ago

Head of Libyan Government of National Unity Says C ..

5 minutes ago

Fake news attacks feature in NATO cyber war game

9 minutes ago

Sindh High Court orders to regularize SBCA contrac ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.