Novel Coronavirus Death Toll In Mainland China Rises To 2,788 - Health Authorities

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 05:40 AM

Novel Coronavirus Death Toll in Mainland China Rises to 2,788 - Health Authorities

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2020) The death toll from the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in mainland China has risen by 44 to 2,788, the number of confirmed cases has increased by 327 to 78,824, the state health committee said Friday.

"The state health committee received from 31 provinces (areas, cities of central subordination) information about 78,824 confirmed cases of infection with the new type of coronavirus, including 39,919 people who are currently sick (7,952 are in serious condition), 36,117 people were discharged from hospitals, 2,788 died," the committee said.

