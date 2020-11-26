UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of Britons Referred To State Counter-Extremism Program Up 10% - Home Office

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 26th November 2020 | 08:27 PM

Number of Britons Referred to State Counter-Extremism Program Up 10% - Home Office

The number of people referred to the United Kingdom's Prevent counter-extremism program rose by 10 percent in the year to March 31, with over half them aged 20 or under, the Home Office's fresh statistics showed on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2020) The number of people referred to the United Kingdom's Prevent counter-extremism program rose by 10 percent in the year to March 31, with over half them aged 20 or under, the Home Office's fresh statistics showed on Thursday.

"In the year ending 31 March 2020, there were 6,287 referrals to Prevent. This is an increase of 10% compared to the record low in the previous year (5,737 in the year ending March 2019)," the Home Office said in a press release.

Males make up 88 percent of those flagged up over fears of extremism.

Fifty-four percent of all referrals are for individuals aged 20 years or under.

A total of 1,424 referrals were examined by a Channel panel, and 697 of them were ultimately referred to the Channel program, a multi-agency approach to support people deemed to be at risk of radicalization. The numbers are the highest ever recorded. Last year, the highs were 1,328 and 556, respectively.

"Of the 697 Channel cases, the most common were cases referred due to concerns regarding right-wing radicalisation (302; 43%), followed by Islamist radicalisation (210; 30%)," the report said.

Most of referrals in the UK are made by police and the education sector.

Related Topics

Police Education United Kingdom March 2019 2020 All

Recent Stories

Time to put on a show, says England skipper Morgan ..

4 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi hosts inauguration of youth empowerment ..

13 minutes ago

High BP in midlife is linked to increased brain da ..

4 minutes ago

Video games are 'under-regulated': EU anti-terror ..

4 minutes ago

Constitutional rights of the residents of NA-56 to ..

4 minutes ago

Armenian Parliament Refuses to Lift Martial Law in ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.