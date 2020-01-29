UrduPoint.com
Number Of Confirmed Coronavirus Cases In Malaysia Rises To 7 - Health Ministry

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 08:00 AM

Number of Confirmed Coronavirus Cases in Malaysia Rises to 7 - Health Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2020) Malaysia has confirmed three new cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the total number of those infected to seven, the Malaysian Health Ministry said.

"All [seven] cases of 2019-nCoV infection are Chinese citizens," Noor Hisham Abdullah, health ministry director-general, was quoted as saying by the Malaysian The Star newspaper.

The media outlet added that one of the cases was from close contact with infected patients.

The unknown type of viral pneumonia was first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan in late December. The latest data from China's National Health Commission show that over 130 people have died and more than 5,900 cases have been confirmed in the country.

