Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Argentina Rises by 79 to 1,133 - Health Ministry

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2020) Argentina has confirmed 79 new cases of the coronavirus across the country within the past 24 hours, with the whole number of people infected with COVID-19 having reached 1,133, the national Ministry of Health said.

"Today, 79 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed, bringing the whole number of [COVID-19] positive tests in the country to 1,133," the ministry said in a daily bulletin on late Wednesday.

According to the ministry, 580 cases are imported ones, 349 more resulted from close contact with the infected people, while the other 204 are being investigated now.

The death toll has increased by 4 to 31 people within the same period of time.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 932,000 people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 46,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.