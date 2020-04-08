Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Kazakhstan Tops 700 - Health Ministry

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2020) SULTAN, April 8 (Sputnik) - The number of novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in Kazakhstan has exceeded 700 after seven new cases were registered on Wednesday morning, the Health Ministry said in a statement.

"To date, 704 cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed in the country," the ministry said.

The death toll from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan stands at six, 51 people have recovered.