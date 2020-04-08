UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases In Kazakhstan Tops 700 - Health Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 10:10 AM

Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Kazakhstan Tops 700 - Health Ministry

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2020) SULTAN, April 8 (Sputnik) - The number of novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in Kazakhstan has exceeded 700 after seven new cases were registered on Wednesday morning, the Health Ministry said in a statement.

"To date, 704 cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed in the country," the ministry said.

The death toll from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan stands at six, 51 people have recovered.

Related Topics

Kazakhstan April From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 8 April 2020

1 minute ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

51 minutes ago

UAE announces recovery of 19 patients, 283 new cas ..

8 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Korean FM discuss bilateral re ..

8 hours ago

WHO and partners call for urgent investment in nur ..

9 hours ago

Ajman University&#039;s Computer Lab named after E ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.