Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in South Korea Rises by 104 to 9,241 - KCDC

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2020) The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in South Korea has risen by 104 to 9,241 over the past day, the Health Ministry's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said on Thursday.

The death toll has risen from 126 to 131 within the same period of time, according to the KCDC.

The largest number of new COVID-19 cases - 26 out of 104 - has been registered in the city of Daegu, while 13 more in the capital of Seoul, 14 others in the province of Gyeonggi, and 12 in the province of North Gyeongsang.

The number of recovered people has risen by record 414 to 4,144.

The country has conducted more than 341,000 coronavirus tests, while results of 14,369 more tests are being processed now.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. More than 467,000 people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 21,000 fatalities, according to John Hopkins University.