Number of COVID-19 Cases in Armenia May Quadruple by End of Month at Current Rate

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2020) The number of coronavirus cases in Armenia can rise to 3,600 from the current 921 by the end of April if the current rate of infection does not change, Health Minister Arsen Torosyan said on Thursday.

To date, the Armenian Center for Disease Control and Prevention has registered 10 COVID-19 ]deaths in the country. In a bid to curb the spread of the virus, the authorities declared a state of emergency from March 16 to April 14.

"The cycle of doubling infection cases is approaching 10 days [numbers double every 10 days].

If this pace continues, then on April 19 we will have 1,800 cases, and on April 29 [we will have] 3,600," Torosyan wrote on Facebook.

The minister added that the dynamics over the past five days have slowed down.

"But this small and relative 'achievement' can disappear if we relax and return to our daily lives, not observing the rules that prevent the spread of the disease," Torosyan said.

Meanwhile, Armenia's neighbors - Georgia, Azerbaijan, Turkey and Iran - have registered 195, 926, 38,226 and 66,220 confirmed COVID-19 cases, respectively.