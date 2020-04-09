UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Armenia May Quadruple By End Of Month At Current Rate

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 11:25 PM

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Armenia May Quadruple by End of Month at Current Rate

The number of coronavirus cases in Armenia can rise to 3,600 from the current 921 by the end of April if the current rate of infection does not change, Health Minister Arsen Torosyan said on Thursday

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2020) The number of coronavirus cases in Armenia can rise to 3,600 from the current 921 by the end of April if the current rate of infection does not change, Health Minister Arsen Torosyan said on Thursday.

To date, the Armenian Center for Disease Control and Prevention has registered 10 COVID-19 ]deaths in the country. In a bid to curb the spread of the virus, the authorities declared a state of emergency from March 16 to April 14.

"The cycle of doubling infection cases is approaching 10 days [numbers double every 10 days].

If this pace continues, then on April 19 we will have 1,800 cases, and on April 29 [we will have] 3,600," Torosyan wrote on Facebook.

The minister added that the dynamics over the past five days have slowed down.

"But this small and relative 'achievement' can disappear if we relax and return to our daily lives, not observing the rules that prevent the spread of the disease," Torosyan said.

Meanwhile, Armenia's neighbors - Georgia, Azerbaijan, Turkey and Iran - have registered 195, 926, 38,226 and 66,220 confirmed COVID-19 cases, respectively.

Related Topics

Iran Turkey Facebook Armenia Azerbaijan Georgia March April From Pace (Pakistan) Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE exceeds average growth in medical research in ..

1 minute ago

Most OPEC+ States Agreed on Oil Output Quotas, Agr ..

33 minutes ago

Coronavirus Could Push Half Billion People Into Po ..

6 minutes ago

Global Death Toll From Coronavirus Tops 90,000 - J ..

33 minutes ago

Syria's East of Euphrates, At-Tanf Areas in Most D ..

33 minutes ago

Russian Foreign Ministry Slams US Over Threat to C ..

33 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.