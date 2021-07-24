UrduPoint.com
Number of COVID-19 Cases in Brazil Rises by 108,732 to Over 19.63Mln - Ministry of Health

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2021) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil has increased by 108,732 to 19,632,443 within the past 24 hours, the national Ministry of Health said on late Thursday.

According to the ministry, the death toll has risen by 1,324 to 548,340 people within the same period of time.

More than 18.33 million patients have recovered since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 49,757 new coronavirus cases, with 1,412 fatalities.

