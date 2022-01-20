UrduPoint.com

Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Brazil Rises By Record 204,854 To Over 23.4Mln - Ministry

Sumaira FH Published January 20, 2022 | 04:50 AM

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Brazil Rises by Record 204,854 to Over 23.4Mln - Ministry

RIO DE JANEIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2022) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil has increased by record 204,854 to more than 23.4 million within the past 24 hours, the National Ministry of Health said on late Wednesday.

The death toll has risen by 338 to 621,855 people within the same period of time.

Like many other countries, Brazil is currently facing a new wave of the COVID-19 pandemic over the spread of the Omicron strain.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11, 2020. To date, more than 336.46 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 5.56 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

