Number of COVID-19 Cases in India Rises by 16,326 Over Past 24 Hours - Health Ministry

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2021) India has confirmed 16,326 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, with the total number of those infected having reached 34,159,562, the country's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Saturday.

The death toll from the disease has reached 453,708 people, with 666 new fatalities being recorded over the past day.

More than 33.53 million people have recovered in India since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 15,786 new coronavirus cases, with 231 fatalities.