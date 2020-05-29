Number of COVID-19 Cases in India Rises by 7,466 to 165,799 - Health Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2020) India has confirmed 7,466 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, which brings the total toll of those infected to 165,799, the country's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Friday.

The death toll from the disease has reached 4,706, with 175 new fatalities being recorded over the past day. The number of recoveries has risen to 71,105 after growing by 3,414 in the past 24 hours, the ministry added.

India's central state of Maharashtra with confirmed 59,546 cases remains the most affected region. It is followed by the southern state of Tamil Nadu, with 19,372 cases, and the National Capital Territory of Delhi, with 16,281 cases.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 5.8 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 360,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.