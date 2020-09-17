UrduPoint.com
Thu 17th September 2020

Number of COVID-19 Cases in India Rises by Record 97,894 to Over 5.11Mln - Health Ministry

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2020) India has confirmed 97,894 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours marking the largest daily increase in any country since the beginning of the outbreak, with the total number of those infected having reached 5,118,254, the country's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Thursday. 

The death toll from the disease has reached 83,198 people, with 1,132 new fatalities being recorded over the past day. More than 4.02 million people have recovered in India since the start of the epidemic.

India comes second in terms of the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, following the United States with more than 6.62 million COVID-19 patients.

A day earlier, India registered 90,123 new coronavirus cases and 1,290 fatalities.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 29.7 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 939,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

