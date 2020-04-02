Number of COVID-19 Cases in Lithuania Rises by 68 to 649 - Government

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Lithuania has registered 68 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 649, the country's authorities said on Thursday

VILNIUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2020) Lithuania has registered 68 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 649, the country's authorities said on Thursday.

No news fatalities or recoveries were recorded.

The Lithuanian Health Ministry has previously reported on eight deaths and seven recovered.

Europe has recorded over 421,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to an update by the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control published as of April 1. Italy has the highest amount of cases in the region, followed by Spain and Germany. Across the whole of Europe, there have been over 29,000 confirmed deaths.