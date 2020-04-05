Number of COVID-19 Cases in Moldova Rises to 864, Death Toll Grows to 15 - President

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2020) The total number of coronavirus cases in Moldova has increased by 112 to 864 in the past 24 hours, and one person has died over the period bringing the death toll to 15, Moldovan President Igor Dodon said on Sunday.

"Today we have confirmed 112 new coronavirus cases, we have the total of 864 cases. Also today, one person died a 56 year-old man, who also had other diseases. In total, 15 people died, and 30 recovered," Dodon said at a briefing.

Since March 17, a 60-day state of emergency has been in place in Moldova.

The country has suspended air traffic entirely and closed its land borders. All public gatherings were banned, including for cultural and religious purposes; schools were closed, along with public food services. All citizens aged over 63 have been banned to leave home for non-essential reasons.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 1,196,000 people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 64,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.