Number of COVID-19 Cases in Poland Exceeds 4,100 - Health Ministry

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2020) The number of COVID-19 cases in Poland has totaled to 4,102 on Sunday after 268 people were diagnosed with the disease on Sunday, the country's Health Ministry said.

The previous reports released on Sunday morning indicated that 3,834 people had contracted COVID-19 across the country.

A total of 94 of those infected died from the disease.

Poland closed its borders to foreigners and stopped all inbound and outbound air and rail traffic more than two weeks ago in a bid to stem the spread of COVID-19.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 1,196,000 people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 64,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.