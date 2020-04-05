UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Poland Exceeds 4,100 - Health Ministry

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sun 05th April 2020 | 10:50 PM

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Poland Exceeds 4,100 - Health Ministry

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2020) The number of COVID-19 cases in Poland has totaled to 4,102 on Sunday after 268 people were diagnosed with the disease on Sunday, the country's Health Ministry said.

The previous reports released on Sunday morning indicated that 3,834 people had contracted COVID-19 across the country.

A total of 94 of those infected died from the disease.

Poland closed its borders to foreigners and stopped all inbound and outbound air and rail traffic more than two weeks ago in a bid to stem the spread of COVID-19.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 1,196,000 people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 64,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Related Topics

World Died Traffic Poland March Sunday All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

World of work changing rapidly; dedication at home ..

8 minutes ago

Traffic accidents involving Emirates Transport fle ..

8 minutes ago

Six-month EIBOR hit 160 basis points in April

38 minutes ago

Gross Domestic Product of Abu Dhabi hits AED620 bn ..

2 hours ago

Citizens’ Debt Settlement Fund postpones payment ..

3 hours ago

Heavy-duty trucks and vehicles allowed to travel o ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.