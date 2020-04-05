Number of COVID-19 Patients in India Up By 203 to 3,577 - Health Ministry

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2020) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in India has increased to 3,577 after 203 more patients were diagnosed with the disease on Sunday morning, the Indian Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

The previous reports indicated that 3,374 cases of the disease were registered across the country.

A total of 83 people died from COVID-19, and 275 fully recovered.

In a bid to stop the spread of COVID-19, India introduced a 21-day lockdown on March 24. People are not allowed to leave their homes unless for exceptional reasons. Thousands of shops and firms are temporarily closed, and the work of public transport is restricted. Traffic between Indian states, and all domestic and international flights have also been suspended.