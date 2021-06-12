The number of COVID-19 patients on lung ventilators in Moscow hospitals has increased by nearly 30% since last week, to almost 500 people, Deputy Mayor Anastasia Rakova told reporters on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2021) The number of COVID-19 patients on lung ventilators in Moscow hospitals has increased by nearly 30% since last week, to almost 500 people, Deputy Mayor Anastasia Rakova told reporters on Saturday.

"In Moscow hospitals working with patients with coronavirus, 498 people are now on ventilators, which is almost 30% more than a week ago," Rakova said.

According to the official, the coronavirus infections have grown by 70%, while the number of hospitalizations rose by 30% over the past week, marking the first such increase since the beginning of 2021.

Rakova also noted that over the past two months the share of COVID-19 infections in the age group of 18-35 years has risen by 35%.

"[The number of cases among the young] now accounts for almost a third of the total number of [coronavirus] cases.

That is why public places, which are most often visited by young people, will suspend their work," she explained.

Earlier in the day, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin announced a fresh set of restrictions to combat the resurging virus in the Russian capital. In particular, the authorities introduced a curfew for the food and entertainment facilities from 11 p.m. - 6 a.m., restricted sport and recreation activities in city parks, and pledged to strengthen control over compliance with the health rules.

Besides, the mayor extended the national holidays from June 12-14 until June 19 and recommended that enterprises reduce the physical presence of their workers by 30%.