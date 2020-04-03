Number of COVID-19 Patients Who Died in French Hospitals Tops 5,000 - Health Official

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2020) A total of 588 people have died from the coronavirus in French hospitals over the past 24 hours, with the toll now exceeding 5,000, Jerome Salomon, the head of the national public health service, said on Friday.

"Since March 1, 5,091 people have died in hospitals," Solomon said at a briefing, adding that 83 percent of them were older than 70.

He added that 1,416 persons had died in French retirement homes since the same date. The total death toll has reached 6,507.

Over 27,000 coronavirus patients remain in hospitals, including 6,662 people in critical condition. Ninety-three patients in life-support departments are under 30, Salomon said.