UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of COVID-19 Patients Who Died In French Hospitals Tops 5,000 - Health Official

Sumaira FH 9 seconds ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 11:20 PM

Number of COVID-19 Patients Who Died in French Hospitals Tops 5,000 - Health Official

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2020) A total of 588 people have died from the coronavirus in French hospitals over the past 24 hours, with the toll now exceeding 5,000, Jerome Salomon, the head of the national public health service, said on Friday.

"Since March 1, 5,091 people have died in hospitals," Solomon said at a briefing, adding that 83 percent of them were older than 70.

He added that 1,416 persons had died in French retirement homes since the same date. The total death toll has reached 6,507.

Over 27,000 coronavirus patients remain in hospitals, including 6,662 people in critical condition. Ninety-three patients in life-support departments are under 30, Salomon said.

Related Topics

Died Same March From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Adequate stock of foods at retail outlets to meet ..

5 minutes ago

Dubai hotels shine a glowing heart from their wind ..

50 minutes ago

Putin Calls for Balanced Decision on Oil Market Ta ..

8 seconds ago

Putin Sees Riyadh's Withdrawal From OPEC+ Deal as ..

9 seconds ago

Dubai Airports accommodates stranded airline passe ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi Department of Culture and Tourism extend ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.