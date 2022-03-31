Number of Diplomats at Russian Embassy in Slovakia Cut to Acceptable Level -Prime Minister

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2022) The number of diplomats at the Russian Embassy in Bratislava was reduced by the Slovak leadership by 35 people, based on the current real relations between Slovakia and Russia, Prime Minister Eduard Heger said.

Earlier, the Slovak Foreign Ministry announced that the republic's leadership decided to cut the staff of the Russian diplomatic mission by 35 people.

"Those 35 diplomats that we decided to send home were not only redundant, based on our real relations with the Russian Federation, but also represented a very high security risk (for the republic)," Heger, whose speech was broadcast by TA3 tv channel, said.

Russian Embassy spokesman Vitaly Zhitnyuk confirmed to Sputnik Slovakia's decision to cut the staff of the diplomatic mission by 35 people. According to Zhitnyuk, the reduced employees of the Russian embassy were told to leave the territory of Slovakia within one month, until April 30 inclusive.