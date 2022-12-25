UrduPoint.com

Number Of People Injured In Wildfires In Chile Rises To 67 - National Emergency Office

Faizan Hashmi Published December 25, 2022 | 05:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2022) At least 67 people sustained injuries in a massive wildfire continuing to rage in the Vina del Mar coastal area in central Chile, the National Office of Emergency of the Interior Ministry (ONEMI) said on Sunday.

The fire in Vina del Mar broke out on Thursday and is yet to be brought under control.

President Gabriel Boric has declared major a disaster in the city. The fire has already destroyed 130 houses, leaving two people dead. At least 70 people have sought refuge in temporary shelters.

The number of houses destroyed by fire could have increased to 270, ONEMI said.

Works for the removal of debris in Vina del Mar are already underway, according to the Chilean ministry of public works.

