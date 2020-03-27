UrduPoint.com
Number Of UK COVID-19 Cases Rises To 11,658 - Gov't

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 27th March 2020 | 12:50 AM

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2020) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the United Kingdom has reached 11,658, with the death toll standing at 578, the UK government said on Thursday.

"As of 9am on 26 March 2020, a total of 104,866 people have been tested, of which 93,208 were confirmed negative and 11,658 were confirmed positive.

As of 5pm on 25 March 2020, 578 patients in the UK who tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) have died," the government said.

This is a record increase in both the country's total number of cases and fatalities since January 31.

According to the World Health Organization, there are 462,684 cases across the globe, with 20,834 deaths.

