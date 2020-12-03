MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2020) Militants of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (banned in Russia) have carried out 31 shelling attacks in Syria's Idlib deescalation zone for the last 24 hours, Rear Adm. Vyacheslav Sytnik, the deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's center for Syrian reconciliation, said on Wednesday.

"At the same time, we have registered 31 attacks in the Idlib deescalation zone from the positions of Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist organization (including, according to the Syrian side, 31 attacks), 20 of them were in the Idlib province, five attacks were in the Latakia province, four in the Hama province, two in the Aleppo province" Sytnik said at a briefing.

He noted that no attacks by Turkey-controlled armed groups had been recorded.