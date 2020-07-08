UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nusra Terrorists Shell Settlements In Syria's Latakia, Aleppo Provinces - Russian Military

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 12:50 AM

Nusra Terrorists Shell Settlements in Syria's Latakia, Aleppo Provinces - Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2020) The Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist group (formerly known as Jabhat al-Nusra, banned in Russia) shelled settlements in the Syrian provinces of Aleppo and Latakia, the head of the Russian center for Syrian reconciliation, Rear Adm. Alexander Shcherbitsky, said during a press briefing on Tuesday.

"We have registered two attacks on the Miznaz settlement, two attacks of the Urem Al-Kubra settlement, one shelling of the Talihia settlement and one shelling in the Basratun settlement in the province of Aleppo, as well as one shelling of the Rasha settlement and one shelling in the Jubb-al-Zarur settlement in the province of Latakia by the Nusra terrorists," Shcherbitsky said.

The military added that over the past 24 hours, no shelling by illegal armed units controlled by Turkey had been registered in the Idlib de-escalation zone.

Related Topics

Terrorist Syria Russia Turkey Idlib Aleppo

Recent Stories

Hope Probe cost among the world&#039;s lowest, say ..

26 minutes ago

ADHA makes headway in adopting AI technologies

41 minutes ago

Khalifa bin Zayed issues a new law regulating graz ..

2 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed reviews specialised police forces c ..

2 hours ago

Grand Imam of Al-Azhar holds virtual meeting with ..

2 hours ago

COVID-19 exposes companies without a digital roadm ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.