MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2020) The Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist group (formerly known as Jabhat al-Nusra, banned in Russia) shelled settlements in the Syrian provinces of Aleppo and Latakia, the head of the Russian center for Syrian reconciliation, Rear Adm. Alexander Shcherbitsky, said during a press briefing on Tuesday.

"We have registered two attacks on the Miznaz settlement, two attacks of the Urem Al-Kubra settlement, one shelling of the Talihia settlement and one shelling in the Basratun settlement in the province of Aleppo, as well as one shelling of the Rasha settlement and one shelling in the Jubb-al-Zarur settlement in the province of Latakia by the Nusra terrorists," Shcherbitsky said.

The military added that over the past 24 hours, no shelling by illegal armed units controlled by Turkey had been registered in the Idlib de-escalation zone.