UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ohio Gunman's Friend Faces Up To 20 Years In Jail In Connection To Shooting - Attorney

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 13th August 2019 | 12:30 AM

Ohio Gunman's Friend Faces Up to 20 Years in Jail in Connection to Shooting - Attorney

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2019) A friend of Dayton mass shooting gunman Connor Betts is facing up to 20 years in prison for possessing firearms while using controlled substances and lying about his drug use on the firearm forms, US Attorney Benjamin Glassman said during a press conference on Monday.

"Anyone who is discovered to have any culpability... in any way to the events on August 4 is going to be held criminally responsible," Glassman said referring to Bett's friend Ethan Kollie. "Not only is possessing controlled substances illegal, but possessing controlled substances and possessing a firearm is itself a crime."

Kollie, admitted to investigators that he had purchased for Betts body armor, the upper receiver of an AR-15 and the 100-round double drum magazine that was eventually used in the shooting, Glassman said.

Glassman added that Kollie faces up to 15 years in prison for possessing a firearm while using controlled substances and faces another five years for lying about his drug use on his firearm forms.

Kollie admitted to investigators that he regularly used marijuana and psychedelic mushrooms, Glassman said.

Glassman pointed out that there is no evidence or allegations that Kollie intentionally participated in the planning of Betts' shooting. Kollie hid the body armor and gun parts for Betts because he was keeping it a secret from his parents.

On August 4, Betts killed nine people and wounded 27 others in a shooting in the Ohio city of Dayton.

Related Topics

Dayton August From

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed departs Jeddah

4 hours ago

Asylum applications in the EU+ up by 10 percent in ..

4 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Mohammed bin Salman discuss lat ..

5 hours ago

‘We are facing a learning crisis’, UN chief wa ..

5 hours ago

Saudi King, Mohamed bin Zayed discuss regional dev ..

5 hours ago

Saudi Aramco reports first half 2019 net income of ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.