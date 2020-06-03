OIC: 5 More Member States Receive UrgentFinancial Grants from ISF to Address COVID-19 Repercussions

In continuation of the strenuous efforts exerted by the General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the OIC concerned organs in order to contain the adverse consequences of the Coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19)

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020) In continuation of the strenuous efforts exerted by the General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the OIC concerned organs in order to contain the adverse consequences of the Coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19), the Islamic Solidarity Fund (ISF), one of the OIC subsidiary organs, resumed, after Eid Al-Fitr holiday, implementation of the initiative of supporting the OIC least developed countries by delivering urgent financial grants to the second group of these Member States in order to enhance their capacity to address this pandemic especially in the health sector.

In this regard, cheques of these financial grants approved by the Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, Dr.

Yousef bin Ahmed Al-Othaimeen, have been delivered, at the OIC General Secretariat headquarters on 3 June 2020, to the representatives of permanent missions of Palestine, Somalia, Niger, Burkina Faso and Uganda in order to support the beneficiary Member States to address the shortage of basic medical supplies and equipment such as diagnostic devices, personal protective equipment for health professionals, face masks and ventilators, medicine, beds, andintensive care units equipment.

It is worth noting that this OIC initiative is a continuation of the significant efforts exerted by the Member States, in addition to initiatives launched by the OIC organs to support efforts of the Member States in responding to the COVID-19 and its grave consequences.