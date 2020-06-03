UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OIC: 5 More Member States Receive UrgentFinancial Grants From ISF To Address COVID-19 Repercussions

Umer Jamshaid 52 seconds ago Wed 03rd June 2020 | 08:11 PM

OIC: 5 More Member States Receive UrgentFinancial Grants from ISF to Address COVID-19 Repercussions

In continuation of the strenuous efforts exerted by the General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the OIC concerned organs in order to contain the adverse consequences of the Coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19)

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020) In continuation of the strenuous efforts exerted by the General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the OIC concerned organs in order to contain the adverse consequences of the Coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19), the Islamic Solidarity Fund (ISF), one of the OIC subsidiary organs, resumed, after Eid Al-Fitr holiday, implementation of the initiative of supporting the OIC least developed countries by delivering urgent financial grants to the second group of these Member States in order to enhance their capacity to address this pandemic especially in the health sector.

In this regard, cheques of these financial grants approved by the Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, Dr.

Yousef bin Ahmed Al-Othaimeen, have been delivered, at the OIC General Secretariat headquarters on 3 June 2020, to the representatives of permanent missions of Palestine, Somalia, Niger, Burkina Faso and Uganda in order to support the beneficiary Member States to address the shortage of basic medical supplies and equipment such as diagnostic devices, personal protective equipment for health professionals, face masks and ventilators, medicine, beds, andintensive care units equipment.
It is worth noting that this OIC initiative is a continuation of the significant efforts exerted by the Member States, in addition to initiatives launched by the OIC organs to support efforts of the Member States in responding to the COVID-19 and its grave consequences.

Related Topics

Somalia Shortage Palestine Burkina Faso Niger Uganda June 2020 Coronavirus OIC

Recent Stories

Back to business: UAE reaffirms continued support ..

43 seconds ago

Abu Dhabi Chamber discusses challenges facing work ..

12 minutes ago

Zaki Nusseibeh, US Ambassador discuss ways of stre ..

28 minutes ago

Jafza conducts massive disinfection drive equivale ..

42 minutes ago

Ajman Free Zone awarded 2020 Superbrands title

43 minutes ago

Enhanced precautionary measures put in place for p ..

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.