OIC At Ifrane Conference: Media Helps Early Exposure Of The Plight Of The Vulnerable And Disaster Victims

Umer Jamshaid Published November 08, 2022 | 01:55 PM

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) participated in the International Conference on Media and Communications for Development “Roles in the Service of Development”, organized by the University of Sidi Mohamed bin Abdullah in Fez in partnership with the International Academy for the Development of Media and Communications in Ifrane , Kingdom of Morocco on 4 – 5 November2022

Ifrane (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2022) The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) participated in the International Conference on Media and Communications for Development “Roles in the Service of Development”, organized by the University of Sidi Mohamed bin Abdullah in Fez in partnership with the International academy for the Development of Media and Communications in Ifrane , Kingdom of Morocco on 4 – 5 November2022.
The General Secretariat was represented at the event by the Director of the Information Department of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, Wajdi Ali Sindi, who presented a working paper entitled “The role of information centers of international organizations in the service of humanitarian development activities … The Organization of Islamic Cooperation as a model.” Mr Sindi highlighted the OIC’s role as the “universal voice of the Islamic world” and the second largest international organization after the United Nations in communicating the issues and aspirations of Islamic peoples and events in all parts of the world through various traditional and contemporary media.


Sindi noted that media departments in international organizations play a prominent role in early warning of natural disasters such as earthquakes, floods, war-affected people and others, allowing humanitarian and aid organizations to respond quickly.

He emphasized that the work in the field of human development is closely related to advertising in the media. The partnership of the two parties is important in highlighting the plight of the weak and vulnerable groups who are suffering from difficult circumstances that need to be known, and in mobilizing energies and resources to help them.
The Director also spoke about the OIC media strategy (2016-2025), indicating that it is a compass that identifies the goals ”through which OIC member states achieve the objectives of media action”, in addition to presenting the problems of the Islamic ummah in various fields and encouraging investment in human resources in the media sector.

