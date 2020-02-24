UrduPoint.com
OIC Condemns The Approval For TheConstruction Of Thousands Of New Settlement Units In Occupied Al-Quds

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 24th February 2020 | 04:59 PM

OIC Condemns the Approval for theConstruction of Thousands of New Settlement Units in Occupied Al-Quds

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) strongly condemned the approval by the Israeli occupation authorities of a plan to build thousands of new settlement units in the occupied Al-Quds (Jerusalem)

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020) The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) strongly condemned the approval by the Israeli occupation authorities of a plan to build thousands of new settlement units in the occupied Al-Quds (Jerusalem).

It considered such an action as an extension of the Israeli aggression on the rights of the Palestinian people that reflects the persistence of Israel, the occupying power, in its colonial settlement policies.

The OIC also reaffirmed that all Israeli settlements established on the territory of the occupied State of Palestine are illegal under international law and relevant UN resolutions, in particular Resolution No.

2334 of the Security Council adopted on December 23, 2016. Furthermore, it called on the international community to assume its responsibilities in compelling Israel, the occupying power, to respect its international obligations and to put an end to its illegal settlement policy in the entirety of the Palestinian territory occupied since 1967, including the Holy City of Al-Quds.

