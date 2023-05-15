UrduPoint.com

OIC Holds A Meeting To Discuss And Enrich Its Draft Plan For People With Disabilities

Umer Jamshaid Published May 15, 2023 | 11:41 AM

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) will hold, at its headquarters in Jeddah, on 21-22 May 2023

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15 May, 2023) The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) will hold, at its headquarters in Jeddah, on 21-22 May 2023, an open-ended meeting of the Intergovernmental group of experts of the OIC Member States to discuss and enrich the draft plan of action of the OIC for people with disabilities, prior to its submission to the Second Ministerial Conference on Social Development to be hosted by the Arab Republic of Egypt on 5-6 June 2023 in Cairo.

Experts from the OIC Member States as well as representatives of the relevant OIC organs and institutions will participate in this meeting.


It should be noted that this meeting comes within the framework of following up the implementation of the resolutions of the first session of the Ministerial Conference on Social Development and the resolutions of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM), especially Resolution No.

4/49 - C on Cultural, Social and Family Affairs adopted at its forty-ninth session in Nouakchott.

Related Topics

Resolution Egypt Jeddah Cairo Nouakchott May June Family From Arab OIC

