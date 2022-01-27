OIC Secretary-General Discusses Cooperation with United Nations Assistant Secretary-General Khaled Khiari

Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Mr Hissein Brahim Taha on Tuesday 25 January 2022 in his office in Jeddah, received Mr Khaled Khiari, United Nations Assistant Secretary-General for Middle East, Asia and the Pacific

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th January, 2022) Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Mr Hissein Brahim Taha on Tuesday 25 January 2022 in his office in Jeddah, received Mr Khaled Khiari, United Nations Assistant Secretary-General for Middle East, Asia and the Pacific.

During the meeting, the two sides underscored the importance of cooperation between the OIC and the United Nations in various fields and how to enhance it. They also exchanged views on major issues of common interest and the efforts by both organizations in the interest of security, peace and development and the importance of coordination between the two parties.

They also discussed the situation of the Rohingya community and countering Islamophobia.

The OIC Assistant Secretary-General for Political Affairs, Mr Yousef Aldobaey, and the Assistant Secretary-General for Humanitarian, Cultural and Social Affairs, Ambassador Tariq Ali Bakhiet, had two working sessions earlier with Mr Khiari where they reviewed areas of cooperation between the OIC and the United Nations.