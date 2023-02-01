- Home
OIC Secretary-General Discusses With The Minister Of Foreign Affairs Of Bangladesh Issues On The Agenda Of The 49th Session Of CFM
Umer Jamshaid Published February 01, 2023 | 05:48 PM
Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 01st Feb, 2023) His Excellency the Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, Mr. Hissain Brahim Taha, made a telephone conversation with His Excellency the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of Bangladesh, Mr.
Abdul Momen, on 31/1/ 2023.
During the call, both sides reviewed aspects of bilateral cooperation between the OIC and Bangladesh. They also exchanged views on a number of topics on the agenda of the 49th session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers of, to be hosted by Mauritania on 16 and 17/3/2023.
In this context, His Excellency the Secretary-General briefed the Minister on the results of his recent visit to Mauritania and the ongoing preparations for the Council.