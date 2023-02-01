UrduPoint.com

OIC Secretary-General Discusses With The Minister Of Foreign Affairs Of Bangladesh Issues On The Agenda Of The 49th Session Of CFM

His Excellency the Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, Mr. Hissain Brahim Taha, made a telephone conversation with His Excellency the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of Bangladesh, Mr. Abdul Momen, on 31/1/ 2023

His Excellency the Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, Mr. Hissain Brahim Taha, made a telephone conversation with His Excellency the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of Bangladesh, Mr.

Abdul Momen, on 31/1/ 2023.


During the call, both sides reviewed aspects of bilateral cooperation between the OIC and Bangladesh. They also exchanged views on a number of topics on the agenda of the 49th session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers of, to be hosted by Mauritania on 16 and 17/3/2023.

In this context, His Excellency the Secretary-General briefed the Minister on the results of his recent visit to Mauritania and the ongoing preparations for the Council.

