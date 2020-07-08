OIC Strongly Condemns Assassination of Iraqi Political Researcher Hisham al-Hashimi

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) condemned in the strongest terms the assassination of the Iraqi political researcher and security expert Hisham al-Hashimi by an armed group in downtown Iraqi capital Bagdad

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020) The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) condemned in the strongest terms the assassination of the Iraqi political researcher and security expert Hisham al-Hashimi by an armed group in downtown Iraqi capital Bagdad.



The General Secretariat expressed heartfelt condolences to the Government and people of Iraq and to the family of the departed, beseeching Allah the Almighty to accept him in His vast mercy and grant his loved ones solace and fortitude.

It called on the Iraqi government to identify the culprits and bring them to book.

The General Secretariat further reaffirmed its support for and solidarity with the Republic of Iraq in its efforts to counter violence and establish security and stability.