UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OIC Strongly Condemns Assassination Of Iraqi Political Researcher Hisham Al-Hashimi

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 12:01 PM

OIC Strongly Condemns Assassination of Iraqi Political Researcher Hisham al-Hashimi

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) condemned in the strongest terms the assassination of the Iraqi political researcher and security expert Hisham al-Hashimi by an armed group in downtown Iraqi capital Bagdad

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020) The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) condemned in the strongest terms the assassination of the Iraqi political researcher and security expert Hisham al-Hashimi by an armed group in downtown Iraqi capital Bagdad.


The General Secretariat expressed heartfelt condolences to the Government and people of Iraq and to the family of the departed, beseeching Allah the Almighty to accept him in His vast mercy and grant his loved ones solace and fortitude.

It called on the Iraqi government to identify the culprits and bring them to book.
The General Secretariat further reaffirmed its support for and solidarity with the Republic of Iraq in its efforts to counter violence and establish security and stability.

Related Topics

Iraq Family Government OIC

Recent Stories

Azhar Ali reviews Pakistan’s first week of train ..

1 minute ago

Rollick on #GiveMe5WithSpark5 Jingles on TikTok to ..

7 minutes ago

The All New Feature-rich HUAWEI Y6p & Y8p Are Here ..

13 minutes ago

Sindh CM is due before NAB today

21 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 4,918 deaths with 237, 489 cases ..

31 minutes ago

UAE Press: UAE offers splendid model on women’s ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.